CM Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246. The firm has a market cap of $821.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.10.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

