CM Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

CM Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,910 shares of company stock worth $4,088,302. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

HGEN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

