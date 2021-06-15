CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CML Microsystems stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). 32,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.99. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

