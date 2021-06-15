Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

