Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.
Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
