Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

