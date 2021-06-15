Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $228.87.

