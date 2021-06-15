Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.33% of Coherus BioSciences worth $163,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

