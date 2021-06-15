Colin Black Sells 735 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.34. 2,313,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,973. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

