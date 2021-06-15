Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,405. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

