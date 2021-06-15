Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of PHD opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.