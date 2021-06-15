Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.