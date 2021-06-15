Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,290 in the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

