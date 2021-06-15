Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 231,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

