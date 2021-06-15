Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NavSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NavSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NavSight alerts:

NYSE NSH opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on NavSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About NavSight

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH).

Receive News & Ratings for NavSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NavSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.