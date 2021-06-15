Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 181 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

