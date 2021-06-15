Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 327 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

