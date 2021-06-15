Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

