Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,700 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

