Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

