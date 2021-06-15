Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.29 ($165.04).

Shares of ML opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €125.14. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

