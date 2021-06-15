Comparing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardlytics and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $132.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -34.32% -20.85% -12.22% Bumble N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 19.01 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -52.72 Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

