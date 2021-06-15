Comparing KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KB Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.25%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 21.88% 9.33% 0.66% Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.29 $3.18 billion $7.38 6.80 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.73

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking services, including financing and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, real estate development projects, and social overhead capital projects, as well as securities underwriting and structured finance; brokerage and other supporting services; injuries, illnesses, long-term care, disabilities, accidents, property losses or other events, automobile, general property and casualty, and life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate trust management; general advisory; and trust account management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

