comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

