Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Concordia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

