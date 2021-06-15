Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $286.94 million and $2.40 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.70 or 0.06298723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01548352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00430538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00144247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00684696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00417633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005944 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040395 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 843,837,148 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

