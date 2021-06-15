Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $49.54 million and $6.94 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,804,578 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.