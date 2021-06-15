Contrasting Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -51.14% -44.51% -13.69% Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24%

18.8% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Unico American and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus price target of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Unico American.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $32.56 million 0.72 -$21.49 million N/A N/A Lemonade $94.40 million 67.51 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -28.59

Unico American has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Unico American on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

