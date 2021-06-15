Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 544,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.17.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

