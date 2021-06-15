Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CMT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $110.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,556 shares of company stock valued at $158,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

