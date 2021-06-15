Coreto 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129,026.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $129,026.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

