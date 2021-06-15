Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST opened at $382.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

