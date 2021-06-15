Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $35.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 766,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,053. Cowen has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

