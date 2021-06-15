CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CPPCY stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

