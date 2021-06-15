Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

