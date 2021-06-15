Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59. Celsius has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.