Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.
CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.17.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59. Celsius has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.87 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.