Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSA stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

