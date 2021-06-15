Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $188.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

