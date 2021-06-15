Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.