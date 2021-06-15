Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $336.32 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.93. The company has a market capitalization of $953.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

