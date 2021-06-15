Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 19,952 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

