CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CRH by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

