Critical Contrast: L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. L’Oréal pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunelm Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for L’Oréal and Dunelm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 3 8 1 2.57 Dunelm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

L’Oréal presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.54%. Given L’Oréal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Dunelm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Dunelm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $31.97 billion 8.16 $4.07 billion $1.67 55.86 Dunelm Group $1.33 billion 2.28 $110.57 million $0.54 27.87

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group. Dunelm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Dunelm Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors; cushion pads, covers; throws; seat pads; pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; kids accessories and toys, and nursery furniture and products, as well as travel, safety, and wellbeing products; garden furniture and storage, and garden dÃ©cor products; and Christmas trees and lights, wreaths and garlands, baubles and tree decoration, and novelty products. It operates 173 superstores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

