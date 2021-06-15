Critical Survey: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 201.21 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.54 Cerus $91.92 million 10.97 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -15.92

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cerus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.76%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.80%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

