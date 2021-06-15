Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $20.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.