CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.45% of CSG Systems International worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 84.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,359. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

