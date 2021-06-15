CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CSRLF stock remained flat at $$4.74 on Tuesday. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSRLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

