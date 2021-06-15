Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,912. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.