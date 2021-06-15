CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $162.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.08 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.