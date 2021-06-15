CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Cap of $11.72 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $11.72 million and $1.37 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00058788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00434354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,918.69 or 0.99804729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00032250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00063495 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

