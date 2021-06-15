DAD Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. DAD has a market cap of $56.41 million and approximately $260,047.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

